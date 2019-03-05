VANDEBOE

Marge Bundy VanDeBoe, 72, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, March 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Margaret Elizabeth Bundy on August 22, 1946 in Jacksonville, Florida to C.K. Jr., and E. Oveeda King Bundy. Marge was a graduate of Englewood High School Class of 1964. Marge married the love of her life Charles "Bucky" VanDeBoe on July 14, 1978. Marge worked the majority of her career, over 20 years for North Florida Builders and retired after 7 years from Napco Imports. Marge was a faithful member of Englewood Christian Church since 2008. Marge was best known for her deep love and devotion to friends and family. Marge was preceded in death by her Daddy C.K. Bundy Jr. and step-son Pete VanDeBoe. She is survived by her dear husband Bucky, daughters Sonja (Greg) McNinch and LaRon (Rick) Pate, step-son Steve (Gail) VanDeBoe and step-daughter Debbie Jordan, her loving Mommy Oveeda King Bundy, sisters Barbara (Howard) Reichbach and Judi (George) Kemp, grandchildren Kahli, Cullen, and Keene McNinch, Madison Jones, Cody and Kyle VanDeBoe, great-grandson Silas Neal along with nieces Laurie (Todd) Regelski and Shellie (Ron) Taylor and a nephew George Kemp Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Wed

nesday, March 6, 2019 at Englewood Christian Church, 4316 Barnes Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32207, with Rev. Pete Ramsey officiating at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Englewood Christian Church, or .