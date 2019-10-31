|
Keeter
Margera Williamson Keeter, 91, departed this world peacefully from her home on Sunday, October 27. She was born in Jacksonville, FL to Guy and Frances Williamson and was a graduate of the Robert E Lee High School Class of 1946. Married to Edmund Keeter in 1947, they had 47 years together before his passing in 1994 and both enjoyed being long time residents of Orange Park. Margie was a faithful member and dedicated prayer and outreach leader for over 30 years at First Baptist Church. Serving her Savior was as essential to her as breathing. Her kindness and compassion for others have left impressions that will long outlast her time on this earth and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service for visitation. Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019