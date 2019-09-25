|
|
Jackson
The funeral service for Margie Jackson will be held 1 PM, Friday, September 27th, 2019 at the Simpson United Methodist Church 225 East Duval Street. The visitation will be 12 - 1 PM, Friday, September 27th, 2019 at the Simpson United Methodist Church 225 East Duval. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019