Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Simpson United Methodist Church
225 East Duval
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Simpson United Methodist Church
225 East Duval Street
View Map
Margie Jackson Obituary
Jackson
The funeral service for Margie Jackson will be held 1 PM, Friday, September 27th, 2019 at the Simpson United Methodist Church 225 East Duval Street. The visitation will be 12 - 1 PM, Friday, September 27th, 2019 at the Simpson United Methodist Church 225 East Duval. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
