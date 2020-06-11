Campbell
Local watercolor artist, Margie L. "Bunny" Campbell, passed away on May 4 at the age of 98.
Born in Detroit, MI, she was the eldest of the three children of Margie and William Gilbert Livingston. During the Great Depression, the family moved to a farm in Chester, CT, where Margie graduated from high school. She went on to Connecticut College, earning her degree in 1943. For the remainder of WWII, she worked for Remington Arms making ammunition.
While in college she met her future husband, Stafford Campbell. He was the drummer in a band and she was leading the Bunny Hop. Stafford served in the Navy in the Pacific until1945. They were married that year.
Stafford worked for an international food company, and his work took the family to a number of states across the USA and Canada. Their two children, Sarah and Charlie, were born in NJ and NY, respectively. Margie and Stafford retired to Jacksonville, FL, in 1982.
Always enthusiastic travelers, the couple explored the world by ship, sailboat, jet, small plane, train, automobile, bicycle, and even dog sled. Margie immersed herself in other cultures and, while traveling, collecting ideas for future paintings. Her childhood hobby of creating books of ink drawings with watercolor washes matured into a lifelong passion for painting. She delighted in introducing children in the Duval Co. Public Schools to painting and drawing. She was honored to have a solo show at the Cummer Museum of Art in Jacksonville. Many of her paintings now reside in individual and corporate collections.
Stafford passed away in 2014. Margie spent her remaining years at the Brookdale Atrium, where she loved hosting visitors. She died peacefully, having lived a long, creative, and adventurous life. She leaves her son and daughter and their spouses (all of Alaska), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous close friends. All will miss her immensely.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.