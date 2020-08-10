Ochs
Marguerite Kristeller Ochs, "Kris", died on August 1, 2020. She was 91 years old. Kris was born in Brooklyn, New York, and spent her childhood in White Plains, Westchester County.
Kris graduated from Barnard College with honors in Psychology. While there she met Steve Ochs when they were singing in the Chapel Choir, where they eventually married. They were introduced by their lifelong friend, Fran Abramowitz. Kris enjoyed her work doing psychological testing of veterans and later, after receiving her Masters degree in School Psychology, testing children in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties in Pennsylvania.
Kris had several passions in life. She and Steve designed and supervised the building of their dream home in Princeton, New Jersey. She loved hosting Thanksgiving dinners, as well as Memorial Day and Fourth of July gatherings. She was an excellent cook and baked thousands of cookies, which she gave away, until near the end of her life.
Kris was also passionate about politics and kept herself informed reading the New York Times daily. She and her mother worked to support the League of Women Voters and she volunteered as a poll worker for many years. Her passions included listening to and playing classical and popular music. She played piano trios with her husband and daughter, and also led the sing-a-longs at Westminster Woods, where she and Steve lived for 25 years.
One of Kris' greatest passions was her sense of justice and the drive to uphold the rights of the disenfranchised. She passed these values on to her children and grandchildren, and demonstrated her ideals in her volunteer work and her pursuit of knowledge.
Kris kept herself busy with her many skills, including gardening, bird identification, quilting, sewing, sculpture, drawing, painting, writing books for her grandchildren, music and reading. She and Steve also volunteered for years in elementary schools and at Westminster Woods, each becoming the Volunteer of the Year.
Kris leaves behind her three children, Michael (Sheryl) Ochs, Beth (Mark) Shorstein and Richard Ochs, four grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Shorstein, Rebecca Shorstein, Jennifer Shorstein and Benjamin (Dr. Nicole) Shorstein and three great-grandsons, as well as nieces and nephews and several dear friends. She and Steve were blessed to have been cared for by several wonderful home health aides whom they loved.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Stefan Ochs, her parents, Alice and Vaughan Kristeller, and her brothers- and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kris' memory to: The Nature Conservancy, Barnard College, or the Jacksonville Jewish Center. The family will be having a private memorial service.
