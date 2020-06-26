Mari-Anne Kapp

Kapp
Mari-Anne Jordan Kapp, a gentle and kind soul, passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on June 16, 2020 after an extended illness. The words of Henri Frederic Amiel inspired her outlook on life, "be swift to love and make haste to be kind." Mari-Anne was born in Des Moines, Iowa and was always proud of her Iowa heritage. She met her husband of 69 years, William Phillip Kapp, Jr., in high school and waited patiently for him as he completed his service in WWll. Mari-Anne and Bill made Jacksonville their home in 1949.
She was a secretary in her professional life and worked in the financial industry. She was a dedicated Girl Scout leader for many years and a faithful member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church where she served on the church council and participated in the Priscilla Circle. She and Bill lived part time in Lutheridge in Arden, NC after retirement where she mastered quilting, calligraphy, genealogy research, and story telling.
Mari-Anne was predeceased by her husband and her son William Philip Kapp III. She is survived by her daughters Marcia (The Hon. Gerald) Tjoflat, Gretchen (Ken) Logue; grandchildren Barbara (Brad) Kelley, Noah Logue, Alec (Caroline) Logue; step-grandchildren Bard Tjoflat and The Rev. Beth Tjoflat; great-grandchildren Bryn (Gregory) Hast, Clara Kelley, Benson Kapp Logue and step-great grandson Daron Tjoflat.
A memorial service is scheduled at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3976 Hendricks Avenue on June 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM and officiated by Pastor Daniel Locke and Rev. Beth Tjoflat. Everyone is invited to share memories of Mari-Anne with the family one hour before the service. Memorials remembering Mari-Anne may be made to St. Mark's. Arrangements under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, (904)-737-7171. Please visit Hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.