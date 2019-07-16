Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Ubalde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Ubalde

Add a Memory
Maria Ubalde Obituary
Ubalde
Maria Isabel Ubalde passed away on July 14, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223. Mass will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church Marion Center, 11757 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 with Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now