Services Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Fleet Landing in the John Coleman Auditorium Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Jacksonville Hobson Auditorium

Marian Hawkins Dingle, born September 22, 1937, went home to be with her Lord on May 6th, 2019 after a long courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was preceded in death by her parents Herschel and Juanita (Rimes) Hawkins, husband Dennis Richard Dingle, Jr., son Danny Dingle, sister Joann Shelly and brother Richard Hawkins.

Marian was a native of Jacksonville, Florida and a January 1955 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. Immediately upon graduation, she began her business career at the Duval County Courthouse and soon afterwards began working for the City of Jacksonville in the Streets and Highways Division where she retired after twenty years.

Still wishing to share her career and talents in the business world, she worked at the Baptist Hospital ER and enjoyed more successful years at Campbell's Soup Co. Marian's final career move was to JTA where she served as the Executive Secretary to the CEO and as the Board Liaison until her retirement in December of 2011. Marian was highly regarded as a loyal and steadfast asset with everyone with whom she worked. Her ability to perform with excellence was acknowledged throughout her whole career.

Marian was a wonderful cook and was always a gracious hostess to family and friends at holiday gatherings and family dinners. She always insisted on preparing the entire meal for everyone. Her baking skills were a favorite among coworkers and family, especially her grandchildren. Her homemade breads, cookies and cakes, she willingly shared, were blue ribbon winners that will be fondly remembered as deeds of love to those she treasured most.

Marian was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for 50 plus years and served in many roles. Reading and studying God's Word was one of Marian's passions and regarded sharing her faith with others as one of life's greatest joys.

Marian is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Pritchett (Candler), and Julie Rabb (Randy), sister Janette Simmons (Ralph), six dearly loved grandchildren Bryan Auton (Kaley), Ashley Murton (Luke), Jonathan Rabb, Lindsey Rabb, Logan Pritchett and Laci Pritchett, nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and two step-children, Dennis Richard Dingle III and Kerry Penhallegon.

Marian's celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church Jacksonville, Hobson Auditorium on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 am with grandson, Bryan Auton, officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Fleet Landing in the John Coleman Auditorium on Friday, May 10th from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

