Gilmore
Marian Christelle Cowart Gilmore passed away on August 10, 2019. Chris was born March 16, 1935 to Lonnie Cowart and Dorothy Cooper Hazouri. She graduated from Robert E Lee High School. She was a dedicated Assistant Manager of the Florida Telco Credit Union, and a passionate long time leader of the Southside Civic Association.
She loved her lord Jesus, and was a member of Franklin St Baptist Church.
She was a loving supportive wife of Thomas H. Gilmore, loving mother to Mark A Gilmore (Pam), and loving Aunt to Cindy Tison Walker (Tom).
Chris was instrumental in the landscaping of Southside Blvd, various zoning issues, and also worked side-by-side with Jacksonville City council Members to keep her neighborhood updated and prospering.
She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Irene Cowart Tison (Robert). Visitation will be at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1PM.
The funeral services will be at 2PM, with Pastor Terry Gore officiating, followed by a committal service in Greenlawn Cemetery 4300 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Health Care (VitasCommunityConnection.org / 888-232-6111).
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME 4300 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. (904) 396-2522.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019