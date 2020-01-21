|
Marian Linda Johnson, 77, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in a local care center. Mrs. Johnson was a native of Jacksonville and a graduate of Andrew Jackson Sr. High School. She retired after 44 years' service to Florida National & Wachovia Banks, was a member of the Bit & Spur Saddle Club and worked as a gate attendant at Jax Raceways for many years. She was a member of Christ Fellowship in Yulee where she worked with the children of the church and a Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Johnson loved Elvis and Willie Nelson. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Michelle Faith Johnson; son: David Joseph Johnson and brother: Carl Williamson. Survivors include her husband of 57 years: Joseph Johnson; 2 daughters: Susan Higginbotham (Clark) and Delisa Larsen (David); 2 grandchildren: Kenneth Higginbotham and Kyle Higginbotham (Samantha); 3 great grandchildren: Riley Beecher, Breylee Higginbotham and Kinlynn Higginbotham and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Christ Fellowship Church, 850987 US Hwy 17, Yulee, Florida with Pastor JJ Bradley officiating. In lieu of flowers, her family request that donations be made to the Christ Fellowship Children's Church Renovation Fund, 850987 US Hwy 17, Yulee, Florida 32097. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Johnson Family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020