NICHOLS
Marian Juanita McGregor Nichols, 92, of Jacksonville Florida passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. She was born June 2, 1926, in the home of her parents, Levi and Ida McGregor.
Marian is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Jane DeBow Hammock; grandson, David F. Bew III (Rebecca); granddaughters, Rachel, Amanda, Jocelyn and Laura; stepdaughters, Diane Prevatt, and Susan Walling and their families; and her special dog, Molly. She is predeceased by her husband, William A. Nichols, Jr.; stepsons, William A. Nichols III, Richard Nichols; father, Levi McGregor; mother, Ida McGregor; sisters, Doris and Jane; and brother, George McGregor.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care or to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 17 to May 19, 2019