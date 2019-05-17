Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Juanita McGregor Nichols

Obituary Condolences

Marian Juanita McGregor Nichols Obituary
NICHOLS
Marian Juanita McGregor Nichols, 92, of Jacksonville Florida passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. She was born June 2, 1926, in the home of her parents, Levi and Ida McGregor.
Marian is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Jane DeBow Hammock; grandson, David F. Bew III (Rebecca); granddaughters, Rachel, Amanda, Jocelyn and Laura; stepdaughters, Diane Prevatt, and Susan Walling and their families; and her special dog, Molly. She is predeceased by her husband, William A. Nichols, Jr.; stepsons, William A. Nichols III, Richard Nichols; father, Levi McGregor; mother, Ida McGregor; sisters, Doris and Jane; and brother, George McGregor.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care or to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now