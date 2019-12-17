|
Lewis
Funeral service for Mrs. Marian Hickson Lewis will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She was a member of Abyssinia Baptist Church. She was employed by Duval County School Board retiring after 47 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Campbell, Earl V. Lewis, Jr., Erroll Lewis, & Eric Lewis; grandchildren, Shauntavia, Tamera, Nicholas, Caden, & Erroll and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Lewis will rest in the mortuary for the visitation of friends on Friday, December 20, from 4 until 7PM. Interment will be Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2PM in Bethlehem Cemetery, Jesup, GA. Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019