Malone
Marian W. Malone, age 91, passed away on August 15, 2019. Marian was born in Waycross, Georgia to the late Clyde and Sara Wainwright. She was a graduate of Wacona High School in Waycross, Georgia. After moving to Starke, Florida in the mid- 1950's she went to work for E.I. DuPont Co. where she worked for 31 years at it's Starke and Lawtey plants until retirement. During that time, along with her late husband, Curtis J. Malone, she moved to Doctor's Inlet, FL in 1965 where she lived for 40 years. While residing in Doctor's Inlet she was a loyal member of the Orange Park United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Meyer of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and her granddaughter, Allison Meyer of Jacksonville, FL and many cousins, nieces, and nephews in Georgia and Florida.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Interment will follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice (904) 886-3883.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019