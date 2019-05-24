Pophal

Marianne Pophal, 83, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband Horst, her daughter Maren, her son Jorg and four grandchildren Alex, Ava, Miles, and Rachel. Marianne spent the last six months of her life in Boulder Colorado but lived in Jacksonville Florida for the 30 years prior. Before Jacksonville, she lived in Fort Lauderdale Florida. Prior to Florida, Marianne lived in many countries throughout the world and spoke fondly of her experiences and the many relationships she made. Marianne was an excellent cook whose repertoire extended across many cuisines. She was also a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Even though family always came first, she also found time to work outside of the home in banking and later in hospital administration. Additionally, she was a highly accomplished professional photographer whose works are still on display in schools and businesses in Jacksonville. Active in both local and professional camera organizations, her work has been recognized by the National Professional Photographers Association. Marianne loved life, had a cheerful disposition, and always maintained a positive attitude. While she will be greatly missed, she will be fondly remembered.

