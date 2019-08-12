Home

Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, Inc.
2719 Edgewood Ave. W.
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 252-1573
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
All People International Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
All People International Church
1993 Edgewood Ave., W.
View Map
Dr. Marie Boston


1931 - 2019
A Homegoing Celebration Service for Dr. Marie Boston will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at All People International Church, 1993 Edgewood Ave, W., Bishop A.T. Jones, Pastor. Dr. Boston transitioned August 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted family: Cheryl Wright, Brenda Hudson (Henry), Carolyn Love (Leonard), Isreal Jerome (Carol) and Reginald Boston; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends. A viewing for Dr. Boston will be held at All People International Church Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5-7 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 10:30 A.M. Entombment in Edgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, food or gifts, the family request that a donation be made to the MARIE BARNEY BOSTON SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION, at her website: [email protected] Arrangements by Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, 2719 Edgewood Ave, W. (904) 252-1573.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2019
