Clare
Marie Lamark Clare, age 93, of Jacksonville FL, passed away peacefully on Nov 7, 2019. Marie was born in Rochester, New York, June 12, 1926. She was a strong, loving and nurturing wife, mother, loving grandparent and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Anthony. She is survived by her 8 children, Joan Berrey (Ron), Jim (Yon), John (Christine Schub), Jane Skelton (Wayne), Jean DeLuca (Michael), Jack (Elisa), Jeff (Tracey) and Jerry (Sharon). In addition, there are 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, her brother Vincent Lamark of Rochester, NY and her sister Betty McBurney of Anaheim, CA.
Marie was a long-standing member of Assumption Catholic Church. She volunteered in the school library at Assumption for over thirty years. She was also a member of St Patrick's Women's Circle. After the passing of her husband in 2012, Marie moved to Brookdale Southside and attended Holy Family Catholic Church. She will be long remembered for her positive and upbeat attitude and her sense of humor and laughter. She was a joyful, bright star who was happiest helping others and will be missed tremendously.
A service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery, Lane 2, on November 22, 2019 at 9:30 AM. The family wishes to extend a warm thank you for all thoughts and prayers. Following the gravesite service, there will be a Celebration of Life at Brookdale Southside, 9601 Southbrook Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Assumption Catholic School, 2431 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207, or to a .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019