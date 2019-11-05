|
Marie E. Long, 99, of Orange Park, FL passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2019, in her home.
Born January 11l, 1920 in Fayetteville, PA. She is survived by 3 sons: John A. Long, Orange Park, FL.; Dr. Robert D. Long, Lewisburg, PA; David D. Long, East Stroudsburg, PaA along with 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
She married the Rev. Dr. Rev Alfred L. Long in 1941 and served with him in PA Lutheran churches.
Graveside services at Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, Orange Park, FL Saturday, November 23 at 11 AM.
Donations to the Gideons' International, Box 97251, Processing Center, Washington, D.C.20090-7251 requested in lieu of flowers.
