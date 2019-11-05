Home

More Obituaries for Marie Long
Marie E. Long

Marie E. Long Obituary
Long
Marie E. Long, 99, of Orange Park, FL passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2019, in her home.
Born January 11l, 1920 in Fayetteville, PA. She is survived by 3 sons: John A. Long, Orange Park, FL.; Dr. Robert D. Long, Lewisburg, PA; David D. Long, East Stroudsburg, PaA along with 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
She married the Rev. Dr. Rev Alfred L. Long in 1941 and served with him in PA Lutheran churches.
Graveside services at Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, Orange Park, FL Saturday, November 23 at 11 AM.
Donations to the Gideons' International, Box 97251, Processing Center, Washington, D.C.20090-7251 requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
