Marie Emma Breeden Crumb, age 82, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away November 10, 2020 at the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring. After years of battling chronic health conditions, she went home to her Lord following a final struggle with vascular and lewy body dementia. This beloved woman was a caring and devoted daughter, wife, and mother. She was predeceased by her husband, John, in July and never truly recovered from the loss.
Marie was born in Sevierville, Tennessee and she loved the mountain culture. She met and kept life-long friends, enjoying reunions with them when she could. In high school, she enjoyed working as a restaurant server in Gatlinburg, TN where she met people from all over the world. After graduation, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at a manufacturing company. The move to the big city could have been overwhelming for a farmer's daughter from East Tennessee, but she flourished in her new life.
She met and married John Crumb in Cleveland in 1958. They remained the loves of each other's life for 62 years of marriage until his passing earlier this year. They were the proud parents of a daughter, Deborah.
In 1966, the family moved to Cocoa, Florida where Marie kept busy raising their daughter and keeping a home. Marie and John subsequently managed hotels and restaurants throughout Florida and Georgia before settling in Jacksonville, FL.
Marie loved traveling and she and her family traveled to 47 of the 50 states, missing only Alaska, Hawaii, and North Dakota. As a true child of the Tennessee Mountains, she enjoyed growing things and always had a vegetable garden and enjoyed working in the yard. She also enjoyed crafts, particularly sewing, crocheting, and counted cross stitch. She loved giving friends and family a warm, comfy afghan or other lovely handmade gift. She was a wonderful southern cook and always wanted to make sure that everyone had seconds and thirds, just like her mother always did. She also enjoyed working with her husband on home renovations and often said that she would have enjoyed being a home designer or interior decorator. She loved country music and her favorite performer was Dolly Parton since they were from the same area in Tennessee and she knew the Parton family.
Marie is survived by her daughter Deborah Crumb, sister Sylvia Gilley and many special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James Beecher Breeden and Betty Dunn Breeden, and sisters Lillian Seagle and Stella King. Deborah wishes to thank Marie's home caregivers with a special acknowledgment to Sally Coppage who was not just a caregiver but a dear friend.
There will be no memorial service at this time due to Covid-19. Marie and John's ashes will be interred in their beloved Tennessee in the spring with a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Alzheimer's Association
or Community Hospice of Jacksonville.
