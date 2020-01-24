|
Marie Glick, age 100, passed away on January 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Jacksonville on May 12, 1919 to Morris and Naomi Brownsteen and was the oldest child, followed by her brother, Sewell, and sister, Shirley. In 1947, she married Joseph Glick, and two years later began the expansion of their family with the arrival of son Lawrence, and later, Stephen.
She enjoyed entertaining, watching mysteries, travelling the globe, and spending time with her husband of 60 years until he passed away in 2008 at the age of 97. She was a joy to everyone that knew her, always telling jokes, recounting tales of the adventures she took with her dear Joseph, and recalling memories of her grandchildren's antics at her home.
She is survived by her son Lawrence and his wife Jane of Jacksonville, Florida, son Stephen Glick of Jacksonville, Florida, granddaughter Misty Whitesides of Gainesville, Florida, granddaughter Holly Mintz of Lake Mary, Florida, grandson Jason Glick, 4 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, and 1 grand-niece.
A celebration of her life will take place January 26th amongst her family members.
