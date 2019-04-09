MARTINEZ

Marie Martinez, 95, of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, April 5, 2019. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to join her loving husband of 64 years, Albert Martinez who preceded her in death in 2006. She was born October 22, 1923 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Joseph and Argentina DiMaggio. Marie was a homemaker and a wonderful loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She always helped everyone with her loving ways. Marie was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 7 brothers. She is survived by her 3 children, Alberta McGlothlin (George), Denah Salis (Ronnie) and Donald Martinez (Patti), 1 brother, Albert DiMaggio, 2 sisters, Rose Graves and Gloria Foster, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Jacksonville Memory Gardens Chapel, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park FL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Salis officiating. Interment will take place in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will host a reception following services at West Jacksonville Baptist Church, 5634 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary