O'BRIEN

On April 18, 2019, our Beloved "Ree", Mrs. Marie Hawkins O'Brien, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine's Laboure Manor in Jacksonville, Florida, her hometown where she had lived the majority of her 92 years in the beautiful Riverside area.

Marie is the daughter to the late Robert D. and Nina Hawkins and sister to Robert Hawkins (Pam) and her late sister, Patricia Hawkins. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael O'Brien and her daughters, Victoria Offenberg (Jerome) and Sharon Waddell (Frank).

Ree was a hardworking and independent lady and enjoyed a nearly thirty-year career for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida. She was an avid fan of the Florida Gators and Atlanta Braves, was fascinated and enjoyed everything Irish and loved Boston Terriers.

She is also survived by her nephews, Robert Hawkins (Jeanette) and Justin Hawkins (Kate), her grandsons Mark Peterson (Aime) and Brian Bunnell (Mandy), her granddaughter Lori Wright and her six great-grandchildren Lilly, Kenna, Abigail, Luke, Brandon, and Evan. She is predeceased to her other grandson, John Peterson.

An intimate memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Riverside Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Friends and family are invited to attend. If you wish to give in memory of Marie, please give directly to Community Hospice of Jacksonville.

