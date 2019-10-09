Home

C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Marie Riley


1945 - 2019
Marie Riley Obituary
Riley
On Monday, October 7, 2019, Marie Evans Riley passed away at the age of 74. Marie was born on February 19, 1945 in Jacksonville, FL to Lucius and Mildred Evans. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1963. She received her B.S. degree from UNF. She was a nursing director for Nassau County Health Department. Marie was preceded in death by both parents and four siblings but is survived by her daughter Marissa Riley, her sister Eloise Wright, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12 at C. L. Page Mortuary on 3031 Moncrief Road at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mortuary.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
