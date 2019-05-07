ROSS

Marie Peck Ross, 101 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 24, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Crown Point, New York on April 19, 1918, to Henry A. Peck and Helen (Spaulding) Peck.

Growing up in Crown Point, she enjoyed many sports and school activities. She attended Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs and then transferred to Albany Business College. After attending college, she married Marine Karlton Ross. They were married for 59 years.

She was an incredible lady. She loved working with numbers and was a bookkeeper for many years. Researching her family's ancestry was of great interest to her. She had an adventurous spirit...riding a jet ski at 90 years old. For 18 years, she loved traveling with her husband in their RVs and seeing our great country. Other interests include bowling, sewing, cross-stitching, photography, and going to the beach. She embraced life with her curious mind and a smile on her face.

Marie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Karlton Scott Ross, Sr. She is survived by her 5 children, Karlton (Karon), Lawrence (Cathy), Richard (Kim), Debra Ross, and Gregory (Sandra); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Crown Point, New York.

