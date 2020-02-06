|
Kristol
Mariellen Lannon Kristol, age 77 of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 1919, at St. Vincents Hospital, Jacksonville.
She was born on December 19, 1942, in Eldorado, AR, to Marjorie Reardon Lannon and Thomas Ryder Lannon, Jr. She is survived by her husband Bruce, her daughter, Suzanne Ingram, and son Robert Ray Ingram (Lesli) of Dallas, GA.
A very unique and special woman, Mariellen Kristol has left us in body, but now is at peace with the Lord.
Her footprint on all those who knew her will always be lifelong and enduring. While life always goes on, none of us will be the same because of Mariellen. We will all be better versions of ourselves because of Mariellen. Her spirit and love will endure through all of us.
"Rejoicing and Celebration" of her remarkable life will be held at "The Players Grill", 4456 Hendricks Ave. (SR 13), Sunday, Feb. 9th, 2:00-6:00.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020