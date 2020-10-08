Mason
Marilyn H. Mason was born on Wednesday, November 18, 1936, to William Henderson and Georgia Smith Henderson. Marilyn Justina Henderson Mason made her way to heaven on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in St. Marys, Georgia. Marilyn was affectionately called "Tinabug" by family and friends. She was born in Wayne County, MS. She married Daniel Mason in January 1954 and they had a family of four children. While residing in Waynesboro, she worked as a Supervisor at the Blanket Factory. Leaving Waynesboro, she worked at Deposit Guarantee Bank in Jackson and Meridian. She went on to join the family of WOKK radio in Meridian and worked for Ken Raney and The Holiday Family. She moved to Florida in 1987 to be near her family where she worked at Furniture Mart until retirement. Marilyn was a loving mother, wife, and friend. She made a lasting impression on everyone who knew and loved her. With a long faith guided life, she now peacefully sleeps. We will miss her. (Romans 8:28)
Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Smith Henderson; father, William Henderson; brothers, Paul E. Henderson, Alexander B. Nicholson; husband, Daniel Mason; sons, Steve Mason, Joey Mason; sister, Dolly Nicholson.
She is survived by her daughters, Lesia Mason Stewart (Richard) of Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer Mason Dobrydnia (William) of Dahlonega, GA; grandchildren, Amanda Stewart, Christopher Stewart, Elizebth Ellison, Clarie Wilkinson, Barrett Wilkinson; great-granddaughters, Amelia and Kaybrie.
There will be a private ceremony held by the family at a later date with interment with Freeman Funeral Home (601-735-4347) at Waynesboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 485 Old Highway 84 Rd, Waynesboro, MS 39367, (601) 735-2597.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com