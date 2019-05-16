High

Marilyn Catherine High, 75, went home to her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA on March 23, 1944 she was the daughter of George Diller High and Pauline Sarah Esbenshade. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Anne Marie Dissinger.

Marilyn began her professional career as a medical secretary. She was successful in managing offices for prominent physicians in Washington, D.C. and in Maryland. In later years she performed as a medical transcriptionist.

Marilyn was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, FL for many years. She sang in the chancel choir for twenty years, and served as Deacon and Elder. Marilyn had a heart for the homeless. She couldn't bear the thought of homeless women and children on the streets with no shelter from the cold and enthusiastically coordinated meals for Family Promise and spearheading the Women's Cold Night Shelter at First Presbyterian.

Marilyn was a voracious reader; her favorites were historical novels and mysteries. She was a gourmet chef and loved entertaining in her home.

Marilyn is survived by her brother-in-law George Dissinger of New Holland, PA, nephews Mark Dissinger (Tracy Day), Milford, DE, Mitch Dissinger (Gina Black), New Holland, PA and grandniece, Elizabeth (Libby) Dissinger.

A Memorial Service to honor Marilyn's life will be at 12:00 noon on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, 118 E. Monroe St. Pastor Michael Scott Luckey and Associate Pastor Sonny Stroud will officiate.

