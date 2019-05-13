|
|
Carter
Ms. Marilyn Jean Carter, 72, passed away May 7, 2019. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Fri., May 17, 2019 at The Bethel Church, 215 Bethel Baptist St. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., 3031 Moncrief Rd., CARLA L. PAGE, FDIC.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2019