Marilyn Kester
1976 - 2020
Kester
Ms. Marilyn B. Kester was born on January 30, 1976 in Jacksonville, Florida to John (deceased) and Ella Jones(Joseph). She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and beautiful friend. Marilyn loved her family and friends most of all.
She graduated from First Coast High School in 1994. Marilyn loved education and attended her secondary education at Edward Waters College and University of North Florida. Marilyn was an avid sports fan and loved the Florida Gators. She also loved music, dance, and Barack and Michelle Obama.
Children had a special place in her heart and she loved and provided for as many as she could.
We lost Marilyn in September of 2020. Marilyn left behind numerous friends, family, and loved ones and will be forever missed.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
