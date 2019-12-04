Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marina Zukrigl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marina Zukrigl

Add a Memory
Marina Zukrigl Obituary
Zukrigl
Marina M. Zukrigl, 85, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Manhattan, NY and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She retired in Ocala, FL in 2000.
Marina is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Judy) Bello; grandsons, Jason (Stephanie) and Karl (Norma); and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Evan, Alyssa, Brandon and Leah. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert K. Zukrigl, who passed away in 2013.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -