|
|
Zukrigl
Marina M. Zukrigl, 85, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Manhattan, NY and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She retired in Ocala, FL in 2000.
Marina is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Judy) Bello; grandsons, Jason (Stephanie) and Karl (Norma); and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Evan, Alyssa, Brandon and Leah. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert K. Zukrigl, who passed away in 2013.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019