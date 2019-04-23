SPELLERS –

Marion Jefferson "MJ" Spellers, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, he attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from New Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1955. Upon graduating, he enlisted into the U.S. Army, where he served his country until being Honorably Discharged. Mr. Spellers was employed by Brown Transport as a Truck Driver, where he rendered over 13 years of dedicated service before retiring. Survivors include his children, Angelia Coleman (Gregory), Debra Jefferson (Anthony), Marvin Spellers (Wendi) and Tonya Jackson (Quentin); 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Jefferson (William); devoted nephew and niece, Gary Williams, Jr (Cheryl) and Whitney Jefferson; daughter in law, Shawn Spellers; a number of cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held 11:30AM, THURSDAY, April 25, 2019 at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where he held membership. Mr. Spellers will rest in the mortuary for visitation WEDNESDAY from 5PM until 7PM and at the church Thursday from 10AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.