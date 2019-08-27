Home

Marion Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS
Mrs. Marion Bennett Williams, 105, departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019 at home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 2600 West 45th Street, Rev. Timothy Simmons, Pastor. Viewing Thursday from 4:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. at A. B. Coleman Memorial Chapel. She leaves to mourn her passing a daughter Frances G. Baker, a host of family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
