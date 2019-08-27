|
WILLIAMS
Mrs. Marion Bennett Williams, 105, departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019 at home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 2600 West 45th Street, Rev. Timothy Simmons, Pastor. Viewing Thursday from 4:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. at A. B. Coleman Memorial Chapel. She leaves to mourn her passing a daughter Frances G. Baker, a host of family and friends.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019