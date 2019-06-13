Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Hope Pentecostal Church
920 Gano Avenue
Orange Park, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Pentecostal Church
920 Gano Avenue
Orange Park, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marionette Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marionette Watson


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marionette Watson Obituary
WATSON
Evangelist Marionette Watson of Jacksonville entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2019. She was born August 11, 1956, in Lyons, Georgia. Her parents were J.W. Walker and Wilma Jean Watson. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:00 pm, New Hope Pentecostal Church, 920 Gano Avenue, Orange Park, FL., Viewing for family and friends on Friday (Today) 6-8pm at the church. Burial in Magnolia Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now