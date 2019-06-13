|
|
WATSON
Evangelist Marionette Watson of Jacksonville entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2019. She was born August 11, 1956, in Lyons, Georgia. Her parents were J.W. Walker and Wilma Jean Watson. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:00 pm, New Hope Pentecostal Church, 920 Gano Avenue, Orange Park, FL., Viewing for family and friends on Friday (Today) 6-8pm at the church. Burial in Magnolia Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 13 to June 14, 2019