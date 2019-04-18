HICKOX

Mrs. Marjorie Allene Jones Hickox, age 92 of Orange Park, FL passed away April 13, 2019. She was born December 17, 1926 in Madison, FL, daughter of Willie and Eva Hadden. A beautician by trade, Marjorie owned and operated her own salon for many years, but she is truly remembered as loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband William Calvin Jones, Sr., and her son William "Billy" Jones, Jr. She is survived by her husband Raphard E. Hickox; son Ronald Wayne Jones, Sr. (Carol), daughter in law Frances A. Jones (Richard Hoppe), and step daughter Brenda Ann Henderson. Grandchildren Ronald W. Jones, Jr. (Tracy Alphin), Melissa Freeman (Joe Connell), and William M. Jones, and Raphard Noah Hickox (Joanne); also 2 great grandchildren Lydia M. and Colin J. Freeman; and many other loving family members and friends.

Marjorie was a dedicated and loyal member of the Order of the Amaranth where she served as Past Supreme Royal Matron and Grand Treasurer, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Funeral services in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday April 18, 2019 (TODAY) in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park with Rev. Noel Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Jacksonville Memory Gardens, Garden of the Masonic.

In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorial donations be made to the Amaranth for Diabetes Foundation, 1217 Burning Wood Way, Madison, WI 53704-1053.

