Marjorie Ann Grimes Broward died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1924, to Paul J. and Anna M (Rettig) Grimes in Grand Meadow, MN. This small rural town's major claim to fame was its location midway between Rochester and the Mayo Clinic and Austin, the home of Hormel and Spam. She graduated from GMHS in 1942; from Luther College in Decorah, IA with a BA in 1945; and from the University of Michigan in 1948 with her graduate library degree.
While establishing an Architecture and City Planning Library at Georgia Tech she met and married Robert C. Broward in 1952. They moved to Jacksonville where Bob began his architectural practice and she worked in local libraries and they both agitated against urban sprawl. After ten years of marriage they divorced and she and their daughter, Kristanna, moved to Boulder, CO. There she set up a business library for the University and a business information service for the State. She later spent almost ten years teaching and consulting in Australia, returning to Jacksonville when grandbabies began to appear on the scene. Eager to use her professional skills, when she was 70 she began a ten-year stint establishing and/or computerizing libraries in theological and related institutions in Malaysia on the island formerly known as Borneo, in Namibia, Jamaica, Nairobi, Kenya, and Hyderabad, India. She loved to travel and participate in life in different cultures. During her lifetime, she had 37 different mailing addresses.
She was an active member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, and a life-long member of the Jacksonville Branch of the American Association of University Women. From 2002 through 2004 she was the driving force behind JAX READS, an effort to promote reading and discussion throughout the city.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Paul. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Kristanna Broward Barnes of Jacksonville; Grandchildren: Harrison Broward Barnes of Jacksonville; Margaux Jennifer Barnes of Birmingham, AL; Hampton Wade (Mary) Barnes of Jacksonville; Nieces and Nephews: Thomas (Joanne) Grimes of Honolulu, Hawaii; Bud (Suzo) Grimes of Inner Grove Heights, MN; Laurel Grimes of Woodbury, MN; Susan Shepard of Lutsen, MN; Joe (Jill) Grimes of Park Rapids, MN; 13 great-nieces and nephews: Sara, Ian, Ginger, Jennifer (Derek), Kari (Steve), Kai, Tess, Cameron, Reid, Jacob, Anna, Emily and Megan along with numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
Marjorie's Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, 5:30 PM at St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church 3967 Hendricks Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32207.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Center of Jacksonville, 5644 Colcord Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211 or St. Marks Evangelical Church3967 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
