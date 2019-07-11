Smith

Marjorie Greene Smith of Jax, FL passed away on 7/10/2019 at Riverside Presbyterian House after several weeks of failing health. Mrs. Smith was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born in Chalybeate Springs, GA., on Aug. 18, 1923, and raised in High Springs, FL., where her father worked for Atlantic Coast Line. She attended Mars Hill (N.C.) College and graduated from Riverside Hospital School of Nursing in the late 1940s. She worked many years as a Registered Nurse and retired from Independent Life Insurance Co. She married William O. Smith in the late 1940s and helped him build a dental laboratory business while working and raising three children. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Margie Ann Smith, her parents Nelle and C.B. Greene, her sister Barbara Ann Kennedy of Louisiana and a brother Bert Greene of Gainesville, FL. Survivors include sons William Terry Smith (Jean) of Morehead City, NC and John Garrett Smith (Lee) of Jax, FL and daughter Marinell Morgan (Bryan) of Chattanooga, TN., five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be private and burial will be in High Springs, FL.

