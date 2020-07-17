Simpson
Marjorie Lee Simpson, 83, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away July 14, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1937, in Detroit, MI, to the late Howard and Marguerite Simpson. She is survived by her brothers Edmond Simpson (Sally), James Simpson (Jan), Donald Lowry (Julie), and Wayne Lowry, and many nieces and nephews.
Marjorie had a compassionate heart coupled with vision and the drive to realize her goals. She worked for the Department of the Navy in Computers and Telecommunications for over 30 years, receiving honors and awards. Privately, she mentored and tutored children, volunteered for hospice, and served graciously in her community. Marjorie always had encouraging words for everyone she met. One always felt blessed in Marjorie's company.
A funeral mass will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Green Cove Springs, FL. She will be interred at St. Williams Catholic Church in Marion, KY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Jacksonville or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at broadusraines.com
.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com