SHEPPARD
Marjorie Sheppard a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on June 20, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11AM at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 2407 Rev. S L Badger Jr Creek E. Mrs. Sheppard's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.