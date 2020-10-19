Marjorie Varn

Varn
Marjorie Hagood Drake Varn was born to William Kenyon Drake and Eleanor Hagood Drake in Jacksonville, FL on February 25, 1929. She peacefully passed away on October 17, 2020. She graduated from West Riverside Elementary School, Lee High School and Mt. Vernon College.
She married William Lester Varn, Jr. on February 6, 1955. Settling into married life easily she became a steward of the community volunteering for Jr. League of Jacksonville, the Colonial Dames and the Alter Guild at St. John's Cathedral. Her favorite League project was the Thrift Shop and, Dames project was the Fatio House. She played a significant role in the establishment of the St. John's Cathedral gerontology center, now Cathedral Care. She was involved in her children's lives as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, a member of the Mother's Association for Riverside Presbyterian Day School and The Bolles School. She faithfully attended her son, Billy's golf tournaments locally and nationally and rarely missed daughter, Kenyon's many sporting contests. Her sense of adventure earned her the Most Favorite Carpool Mother award. She enjoyed golf and bridge earlier in life, tennis mid-life and, the beach her entire life.
Her goddaughter, Gardner McFall recalls "Margie was a wizard in the kitchen most notable was her creation of Donac soup. Margie had the most distinctive laugh that filled the room with joy. Her generosity and impeccable manners set a high bar for all whom she loved."
Marjorie inherited her father's love for dogs. Through the years she and Lester had five poodles, Soufflé, Arnold Palmer, Caviar, Tache, Taz and, Hungry a rescue German shepherd mix.
In recent years Marjorie spent a great deal of time in Cashiers, NC with many long-time golf friends. She and Lester traveled the Country in the 60's, 70's and 80's focusing on the game of golf, playing, officiating and watching. They had dozens of close friends at every tournament – it was their life.
Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Mary Morrow Drake Goodman and nephew, James Hagood Goodman. She is survived by her husband, Lester, son, William L. Varn, III (Kelly), daughter, Eleanor Kenyon Varn Merritt (Craig), two grandsons, William Drake Varn and Franklin Huckabee Varn, nephew William Hill Goodman, Jr, and two nieces, Marjorie Drake Goodman and, Eleanor Morrow Goodman.
The family especially wishes to thank J-Mac Enterprises and The McClain Family, Geneva, Johnnetta, Jeannetta, and Shelia and Diann Hayes, Kris McQueen, Tammala Miller, Ruby Jackson and Bernice Kirkland. Their love and care for Marjorie and her family have been a blessing and great comfort.
The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: St. John's Cathedral, 356 East Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202, Florida Poodle Rescue (727) 265-1766 info@floridapoodlerescue.org, P.O. Box 7336, St. Petersburg, Florida 33734, or the charity of your choice
