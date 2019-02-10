KNOTT

Mark A. "Tony" Knott passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Orange Park, FL with love and family surrounding him. He was the husband of 53 years to his wife Betty Jo, and the father of two daughters Tracy Wells and Rhonda Knott. Tony was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 30, 1944. He was preceded in passing by two siblings, Theresa Baden and James Knott, and is survived by his sister Georgia Dowda of Orange Park, FL.

He wed the love of his life, Betty Jo, on July 10, 1965. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson HS and also Western Carolina University with a B.S. and Master's Degrees in Psychology. Tony retired as a State Farm agent in 2010, and then continued his established career as a General Contractor in Florida and North Carolina until his passing. Tony and Jo have been members of the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for 40 years and established a "Special Needs Ministry" there in honor of their disabled daughter Rhonda.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Hibernia Baptist Church, 7100 US 17 South, Fleming Island, FL 32003. Reception to follow.

Tony has requested "No ties for men." Tony was a board member of the YMCA of Florida's First Coast for 30 years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the YMCA of Florida's First Coast, Daystar Center, 40 East Adams St., Jacksonville, FL 32210. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary