Allen
Mark Allen was born in Rochester, New York to Earl and Florence Leary Allen on June 20, 1927. He died on March 26, 2020 or natural causes not connected with Covid-19. Drafted into the Army after high school, Mark served as a cryptographer at the American Embassy in London. There his love of travel was born, leading to his college choice of Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. After graduation in 1951, he joined an international oil company and spent 12 years working in the Philippines.
In 1978, after a career in sales and marketing management, Mark and his wife Rita moved to Jacksonville to open an executive search firm called Sales Consultants, later adding an office in Orlando. He loved living in Jacksonville, and served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including Catholic Charities, Jacksonville Symphony, Service Corp of Retired Executives, Goodwill, and Food Bank. Mark is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rita. They most recently have lived at Westminster St. Augustine.
Private burial services were held at Oaklawn Cemetery. A funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to The Catholic Foundation, 11625 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258 or a . Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020