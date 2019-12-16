|
On December 12, 2019, Mark Edward Gorsage passed away of Lewy Body Dementia at age 63. He is survived by his loving wife, Amy Lynne Johann-Gorsage; his children, Travis, Justin, Logan and Sabrie; sister's, Cindy, Becky and Debbie; granddaughter, Calli along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1956. After graduating High School he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp as Military Police from 1974 to 1978. He then became a proud member of the Jacksonville Sheriff Office where he served a distinguished career of 30 years in many roles as a Police Officer and a prestigious member of the K-9 unit. While there he met and married the love of his life Amy Lynne Johann. Mark had a passion for his family, fishing, the beach and dancing thus his nickname "Magic Mark". A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Christ's Church, 6045 Greenland Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32258. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in his name, be sent to Community Hospice Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL. 32257.
