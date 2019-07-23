Harris

Retired Lt. Mark Harris passed away July 19th following an unexpected illness. Mark served in the JSO Corrections for 30 years and FOP Lodge 5-30 where he was instrumental at the local, state and national levels.

A Memorial Service will take place at the Harvest Time Sanctuary Church with JSO Honor Guard and Masonic Rights on Saturday, July 27th at 9:00 a.m. Chaplain Clarence Jarrell will preside over the service at 4502 Old Middleburg Road North in Jacksonville, FL 32310. The family invites you to A Celebration of Life immediately following at the FOP located at 5530 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

He is survived by his wife, Urana Harris; two sisters, Michelle Eggers and Annitta Rothenberger (Roy); and two brothers, Mike Harris(Jessica) and Chris Harris.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the COPS Northeast FL Chapter in honor of Mark Harris. The FOP can assist in routing those donations if needed.

Young~Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. 850-610-4444 YoungFulford.com

