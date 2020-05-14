Mark Jeffrey Blohm
1958 - 2020
Blohm
Mark Jeffrey Blohm, age 61, left this world too soon on May 6, 2020, following a brief illness in Phoenix, Arizona where he lived the last 4 years.
He was born on June 11, 1958, in Omaha, Nebraska. After serving in the US Marine Corps, he resided in Jacksonville, Florida for over 30 years.
Mark is survived by his 2 daughters - Nakia Blohm and Jaymee Hawk; 4 grandchildren - Dakayla Bronson, Julessia Barbato, Brayden, and Bella Hawk; 3 sisters - Denise Wood, Christine Victor, and Beth Hodges; 2 brothers - Ronnie Victor and James Blohm; and many more family members and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Sonoran Skies Mortuary in Mesa, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Sonoran Skies Mortuary - Mesa
5650 E. Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-985-4900
