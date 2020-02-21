Home

Mark Mangum


1956 - 2020
Mark Mangum Obituary
MANGUM
Mark Russell Mangum, lovingly known as "Pa", 64, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Roy & Margie Mangum and his brother Glen Carson Mangum.
Survivors are his wife, Sherri Colson Mangum; four daughters, Krystal Watson of Jacksonville; Rebecca Nace (AJ); Jessie Morris (Jason); Faith Mangum; grandchildren: Glen Mangum, Layton Fridley, Madalin Fridley, Audrey Nace, Benjamin Nace, and Jasper Diaz. Also, surviving are his siblings: Nancy Sikes (Bob); Coleen Catrett Ammiano (Bob); Wayne Mangum (Nicole); Jackie Langford; Mitchell Mangum (Tracy); Doyle Mangum (Brandi); and many nieces, nephews, and very dear friends.
Private memorial services will be held by the family. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup, GA is in charge of arrangements. https://www.rinehartandsons.com/obituary/mark-mangum
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
