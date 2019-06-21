Ware

Mark McMath Ware, 65, born January 6, 1954 of Jacksonville, Florida went to be with those that have gone before Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Mark was predeceased by his father Walter Estes Ware Sr. and his mother Mary Lois White Ware. He is survived by his wife "Lovie" Jerri Lea (Reynolds) Ware, son David Epaminondas Ware, sister Jennifer Lee Ware (Andra), brothers, Walter Estes Ware Jr. (Penny), and Christopher White Ware (Cindy).

Please join us for Mark's celebration of life at Evangel Temple, Monday, June 24, at 11 AM. Know that the joy of the Lord was Mark's strength and wishes it yours as well. In Marks memory the family ask that you make a donation to Evangel Temple Assembly of God, Park City Baptist Church, a local shelter, or help the one you next see in need of a tool, food or a hat.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 23, 2019