Pass
Mark Gregory Pass, devoted family man, nature enthusiast, and tennis extraordinaire, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, November 10th.
Mark was born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 15, 1960. Growing up in Jacksonville's Westside and later Lake Asbury in Clay County, Mark touched many lives along the way. He attended St. Johns River State College where he managed the men's basketball team and had a mean jump shot himself. Professionally, he worked for the family business, ATS Services, for many years, before joining another family venture, Adium, LLC, where he specialized in land management. Mark had a passion for being in the woods and helping others to have that same experience through large tract real estate.
With a wicked sense of humor, love of history, and big imagination, Mark was someone anyone enjoyed being around. Whether he was telling you a story, buying you a lotto ticket, or just being there, you felt cared for. He was dedicated to teaching those around him to respect nature, always continue learning, and to treat people with kindness no matter what.
Mark was also an avid tennis player who was affectionately dubbed "Hammer" on the tennis court for his incredible overhead shot. And a day wasn't complete without running to Publix where he greeted everyone he knew with a smile, listening ear, and a hilarious joke.
Mark was most proud of his family whom he loved deeply, especially his 3 children. His love lives on through the love of his life, Donna. His legacy lives on in his children Peret (John), Elliott, and Gabrielle and his granddaughter Lilly. He is also survived by his sister Deborah Pass Durham (Robert), niece Olivia Durham, brother John Perret (Lisa), and mother Delores Pass Kesler (Mort). He is predeceased by his father Orien Lane Pass and biological father Paul Bernard Perret.
"The best portion of a good man's life is his little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and of love." -William Wordsworth
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to The Mark Pass Tennis for Youth Scholarship Fund at the Williams YMCA and The North Florida Land Trust.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025.
Please sign the guestbook at hgmandarin.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com