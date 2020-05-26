Perna
Mark Edward Perna, 58, formerly of Orange Park, FL, passed away Saturday May 23 at his home in Tarpon Springs FL.
Mark was born on August 31, 1961, in Philadelphia, PA. He was a graduate of Orange Park High School, and proudly served his country as a United States Marine.
Mark is survived by his father Gerald M Perna, Orange Park; brothers Robert Perna (Tammy), and Christian Perna (Toni) both of Orange Park; one niece and 3 nephews. Arrangements handled by Thomas Dobies Funeral home Holiday, FL, 727-937-7555.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.