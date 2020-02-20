|
Chambers
Mark Stanley Chambers, Jr., 53, of St. Petersburg, FL died Sunday, February 16, 2020, in St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his mother Jaqueline B. Rowland, of Jacksonville, FL; father Mark S. Chambers, Sr. of Fleming Island, FL; brother Robert E. Chambers and sister-in-law Victoria S. Chambers both of Gulfport, MS, daughter Christina Sunshine Chambers of Clearwater, FL and is preceded in death by brother David C. Chambers of Columbus, GA. The full obituary can be viewed at http://www.sorensenfuneralhome.com/obituary/Mark-Chambers.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020