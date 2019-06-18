WHEELER

Mark David Wheeler went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1978 in Ft. Worth, TX the son of Mike Wheeler and Wanda (Jurney) Stanley. He will be laid to rest along-side his grandmother and grandfather, Dick and Alberta (Pierce) Jurney at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery. Mark was funny, kind and compassionate. His heart was big and he accepted everyone as they were. We celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Mark is survived by his Mom, Wanda Jurney Stanley of Loretto, TN; his two brothers, Michael of Five Points, TN and Marty of Franklin, TN; and his three children, Callie (17), Krysta (15) and Alec (13).

John 5:24 – "Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life."

With heartfelt gratitude, the family thanks all of those who cared for, counseled and encouraged Mark during his journey. There will be a celebration of life service on Friday June 21st at 10:00am at: GRACE LIFE CHAPEL, 2960 Plummer Cove Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32223 (904) 891-7420. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

