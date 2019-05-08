WILKINSON

Mark Wilkinson, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Mark was a member of Southpoint Baptist Church. He held a Masters License in LP Gas and was District Manager for Sawyer Gas for several years. Previously he worked as Service Manager for Penske Truck Leasing and excelled in all aspects of truck repair. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Joan Wilkinson, his brother, John "Mike" Wilkinson, Jr. and is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lori Wilkinson; 2 daughters, Candice (Chris) Hardy and Kimberly Wilkinson; his son, David Wilkinson; a sister, Sharon (Ronald) West; 4 grandchildren, Gavin Hardy, Haven Helton, Hunter and Lauren Wilkinson; his former wife, Catherine Dyal and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Southpoint Baptist Church, 3335 Tiger Hole Road, Jacksonville with Dr. Terry N. Collins and Pastor Wayne Fraze officiating. Interment will follow in Arlington Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

